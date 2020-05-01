Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 31,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,070,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

