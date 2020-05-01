Investors Buy Large Volume of ACM Research Call Options (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,889 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the average daily volume of 222 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $592,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACM Research alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ACM Research from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.19.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.