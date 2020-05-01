Investors Buy Large Volume of El Pollo LoCo Call Options (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 565 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,008% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 90,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,850. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $501.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 18.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.