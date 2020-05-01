Investors Purchase High Volume of PTC Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,554 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,471% compared to the typical volume of 672 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 2,100 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $105,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,595.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,074. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. 626,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,618. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.56. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

