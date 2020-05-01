Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,510 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,887% compared to the typical volume of 76 call options.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,061 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. 40,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $657.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,248.75 and a beta of 2.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.