Iowa State Bank Acquires 711 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 3.6% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

