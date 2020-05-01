Iowa State Bank Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.55. 6,000,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,591,156. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

