Iowa State Bank Has $1.56 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iowa State Bank cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,740,276. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

