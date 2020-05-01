Iowa State Bank Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,745,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,371,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

