Iowa State Bank Has $385,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.04 on Friday, reaching $212.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,761,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

