Iowa State Bank Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $7.63 on Friday, hitting $283.53. 6,337,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.97 and a 200-day moving average of $305.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.