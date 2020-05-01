Iowa State Bank Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 14,201,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,623,980. The company has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

