Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00 to $1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.365 billion to $2.440 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.75-6.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.06.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

