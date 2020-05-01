iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,014 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.03. 20,692,045 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

