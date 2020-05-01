iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $158.02. 177,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

