iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.19% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $68,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.29 on Thursday, hitting $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $187.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

