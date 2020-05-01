iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 6,400,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

