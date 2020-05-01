iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Greenleaf Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

IJR stock traded down $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $63.35. 6,400,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

