iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,145,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

