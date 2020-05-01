iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,380,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,773,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,577,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

