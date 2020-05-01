JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 580 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 116,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.92. 1,770,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

