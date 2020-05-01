JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 75,287 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,287 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

SCHF traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,521,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,649. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

