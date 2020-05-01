JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,096 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,576,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,229. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

