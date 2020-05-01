JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. 20,722,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,828,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.