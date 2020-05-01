Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 193.50 ($2.55).

KGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

LON:KGF traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 158 ($2.08). The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.55 ($2.56). The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.