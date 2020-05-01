Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 130.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,006 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.68. 17,964,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,877,982. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54.

