Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $64.43. 1,878,498 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19.

