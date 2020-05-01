Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $329,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,155 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average of $301.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

