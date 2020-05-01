Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 738,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 293,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,644. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

