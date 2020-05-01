KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. 11,807,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,924,007. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

