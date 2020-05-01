KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 16,134 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.55. 7,174,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,421. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

