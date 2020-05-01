KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,790,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,524,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

