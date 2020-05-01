KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 839 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.54.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.92. 3,664,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,150. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

