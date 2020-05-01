KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.67. 20,085,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,915,797. The stock has a market cap of $511.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.67. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

