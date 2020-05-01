KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.65. 17,098,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,581,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

