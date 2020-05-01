KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.04 on Thursday, reaching $419.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

