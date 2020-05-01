KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.18 on Thursday, reaching $292.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

