KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 245 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,864,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.62. 2,783,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,805. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

