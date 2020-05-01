KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 42.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $84.66. 3,536,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

