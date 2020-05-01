KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,380,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,909,781. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

