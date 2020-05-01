KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 331 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $154.64. 4,172,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,252. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.15. The firm has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

