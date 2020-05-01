KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 714 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.35. 6,400,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

