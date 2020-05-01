KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 853 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.07. 5,773,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,823. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,861 shares of company stock valued at $23,109,093. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

