KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,692,045 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

