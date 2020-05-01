KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 52,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,746. The company has a market capitalization of $177.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.89 million. Research analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $29,054.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $99,420. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,174,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

