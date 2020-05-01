LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $612,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $141.90. 4,485,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

