LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UNH traded up $4.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

