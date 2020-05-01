LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.96. 7,361,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,624. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.