LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,221,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

