Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,861 shares of company stock valued at $23,109,093. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.07. 5,773,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

